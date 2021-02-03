Cwm LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

