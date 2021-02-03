Cwm LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1,574.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $21,941,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.56.

DECK stock opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.96.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.