Cwm LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.