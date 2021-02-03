Cwm LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 178.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

