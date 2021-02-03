Cwm LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Applied Materials by 17.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

