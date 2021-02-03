Cwm LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Matador Resources stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 17,123 shares of company stock worth $116,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.