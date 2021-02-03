Cwm LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

