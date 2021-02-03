Cwm LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE AEM opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

