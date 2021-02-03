Cwm LLC Sells 300 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

