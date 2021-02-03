Cwm LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CSM opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

