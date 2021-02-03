Cwm LLC Sells 38,980 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,980 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 94.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 728,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 353,990 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,577,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $31.16.

