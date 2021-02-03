Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $7.67. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 669,603 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

