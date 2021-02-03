Cynosure Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000. Cloudflare comprises 6.6% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,630,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $36,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 387.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 760,524 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE NET traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $82.26. 111,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,168,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.