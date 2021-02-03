DA Davidson Comments on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

