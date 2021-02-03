DA Davidson Downgrades The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Neutral

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.