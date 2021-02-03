DA Davidson Weighs in on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of AX opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

