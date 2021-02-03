Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $322.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,742,576,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,742,575,984 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.