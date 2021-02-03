Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Oddo Bhf

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.71 ($69.07).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €59.28 ($69.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,044.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.65. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €60.15 ($70.76).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

