Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

