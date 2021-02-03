Dan Puckett Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,534.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $847,500.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

