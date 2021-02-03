Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,039.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $610.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rimini Street by 2,121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

