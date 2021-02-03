Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Financial Review

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Trinseo alerts:

This table compares Trinseo and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo -1.74% 3.70% 0.79% Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trinseo and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 5 2 0 2.29 Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trinseo presently has a consensus target price of $35.57, suggesting a potential downside of 33.66%. Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.43%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Trinseo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinseo and Danimer Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.78 billion 0.54 $92.00 million $3.13 17.13 Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Trinseo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinseo beats Danimer Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the carpet and artificial turf markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires and modifiers, as well as technical rubber products, such as conveyor belts, hoses, seals, and gaskets. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blends for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, building and construction, appliance, and lighting markets. This segment also offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, and polycarbonate solutions; and soft-touch polymers and bioplastics, such as thermoplastic elastomers. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastic. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Danimer Scientific

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins. The company also offers biopolymer research and development, toll manufacturing, and thermoforming services to business partners. Its products are used for disposable flatware, coffee cup waxes, bottle seals, packaging and label glue, and various other products for consumers and businesses use worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bainbridge, Georgia with a production facility in Winchester, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.