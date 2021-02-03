DAOBet Price Up 29% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3,392.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,900.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.43 or 0.01207111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.00500630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.