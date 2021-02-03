Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Daseke alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Daseke in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.