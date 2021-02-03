Databroker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,333.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Databroker has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,333.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.23 or 0.00909937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04598627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

