Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $14,449.27 and $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018598 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

