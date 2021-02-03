Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 372,254 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.26 million and a PE ratio of -17.22.

In related news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,000 shares in the company, valued at C$64,770.

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

