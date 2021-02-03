Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average is $150.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.