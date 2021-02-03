Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 4,017 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verint Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 216.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

