Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,251,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

