Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TUFN opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TUFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

