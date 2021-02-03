Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

