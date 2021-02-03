Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $453,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.