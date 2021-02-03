Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New $341,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $217.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

