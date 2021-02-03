Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,510 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $46,054,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.53. The company has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

