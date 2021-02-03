Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes $295,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 100,974 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,675,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

