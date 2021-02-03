Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $316.43 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $320.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,944 shares of company stock valued at $78,475,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

