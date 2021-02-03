DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBVT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,674. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

