DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.