DCP Midstream (DCP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCP opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

