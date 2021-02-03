DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $317.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $145,255.86 and approximately $317.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.01041594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.98 or 0.04675019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

