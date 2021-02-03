Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,290 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

