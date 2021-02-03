Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.09 ($155.40).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €128.65 ($151.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €127.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion and a PE ratio of -26.73. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

