DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after buying an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -237.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

