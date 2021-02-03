Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $30.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FHI. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $27.24 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $112,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.