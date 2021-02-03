Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 213,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,896. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.