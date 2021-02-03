DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during trading on Wednesday. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

