DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $226.35

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.35 and traded as low as $205.50. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 293,828 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.08. The stock has a market cap of £568.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

