Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $166.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.