Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

